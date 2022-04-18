'Don’t question it, give us a call': Woodstock couple escapes fire
A couple managed to get out safely before fire ripped through their home in Woodstock Monday morning.
According to the fire department, one man was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
A fire official tells CTV News a female occupant of the home noticed smoke coming from the ceiling area of the kitchen. She called 911, quickly gathered up her husband, then got out.
Fire crews arrived to the Dover Street home at about 8:24am and found the structure up in flames.
They managed to knock it down quickly. Both the interior and exterior of the home sustained significant damage.
Damage is estimated at $250,000.
Woodstock Fire Department Public Information Coordinator Lisa Woods says the displaced couple is staying with family.
"But the good thing is they had a plan, they saw the smoke, they exited the building and called 911, and that’s exactly what we want people to do is don’t question it. Give us a call, and let us do our job."
Woods says the cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.
-
Power restored in 3 Calgary neighbourhoods after brief outagePower was restored to more than 9,000 Calgary homes around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening after a brief outage sparked by a couple birds.
-
Police find suspect vehicle sought in fatal downtown Toronto hit-and-runToronto police say they have located a suspect vehicle that was being sought in connection with a downtown hit-and-run that left a 30-year-old woman dead.
-
Wild birds showing more symptoms from Avian Influenza, populations not believed threatenedResearchers across North America are seeing more serious symptoms among sick birds from this year's highly pathogenic Avian Influenza strain, but population level impacts are not expected.
-
Gaudreau, Markstrom help Flames beat Blackhawks 5-2Johnny Gaudreau, Dillon Dube and Blake Coleman scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday night. CUT LINE:
-
Man in life-threatening condition after shootingA man is in life-threatening condition after being shot Monday in southeast Calgary.
-
Woman charged with arson in Prince Albert event centre fireA 24-year-old woman has been charged with arson in connection to the Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre fire.
-
'The need is still big': Community hub for flood victims in Fraser Valley set to close its doorsFor months, a volunteer-run community hub in the Fraser Valley has been helping those affected by devastating flooding. But in a couple of weeks, the location will be shutting down a little earlier than planned.
-
Fatal crash on 401 near Prescott, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead following a crash on the 401 near Prescott, ONT.
-
Hells Angel charged in U.S. stock fraud investigation involving David SidooA member of British Columbia’s Hells Angels Nomads crew has been indicted in New York City on charges of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering in relation to an alleged pump-and-dump stock scheme.