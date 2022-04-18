'Don’t question it, give us a call': Woodstock couple escapes fire

A couple managed to get out safely before fire ripped through their home in Woodstock Monday morning.

According to the fire department, one man was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

A fire official tells CTV News a female occupant of the home noticed smoke coming from the ceiling area of the kitchen. She called 911, quickly gathered up her husband, then got out.

Fire crews arrived to the Dover Street home at about 8:24am and found the structure up in flames.

They managed to knock it down quickly. Both the interior and exterior of the home sustained significant damage.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

Woodstock Fire Department Public Information Coordinator Lisa Woods says the displaced couple is staying with family.

"But the good thing is they had a plan, they saw the smoke, they exited the building and called 911, and that’s exactly what we want people to do is don’t question it. Give us a call, and let us do our job."

Woods says the cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation.