'Don’t rely on luck' this St. Patrick's Day: Windsor police

Windsor police are telling residents “don’t rely on luck” to get home safely this St. Patrick’s Day.

Police issued a reminder to those celebrating Thursday to plan ahead for a safe ride home.

With this year free of capacity limits and other restrictions, many local bars and restaurants are welcoming patrons to get their green on.

For those planning to enjoy a green beer or two, police are asking you to have a safe way home planned out.

Police suggest calling a friend or taxi, having a designated driver in place or taking the bus home as options to ensure your night ends safely.

It's not too early to plan for a safe way home! If you are drinking or consuming drugs tomorrow while celebrating #StPatricksDay , don't rely on luck to get you home safe.#DontDrinkandDrive #DontDriveHigh #PlanAhead

If you suspect an impaired driver, call 911 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/eWCX55i4zY