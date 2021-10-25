'Don't sing or shout,' Celebrating Halloween in a pandemic

Health experts have opened the door to trick-or-treating this year, but Grey Bruce's top doctor recommends residents be cautious whether trick-or-treating or hosting a Halloween gathering Sunday.

After Halloween 2020 was a bust, Dr. Ian Arra says children's mental well-being "desperately needs this type of smile during this time."

But the region's chief medical officer of health says safety is vital to trick-or-treating in a pandemic.

"If you are unwell, especially with COVID-19 symptoms, stay at home and away from others," Arra stated in a release on Monday.

The doctor says residents should consider at-home Halloween-themed parties to avoid unnecessary exposure as an alternative way to celebrate.

But for those determined to head door-to-door, the doctor has a few recommendations.

Remain outdoors and don't crowd doorsteps;

Wear a face covering;

Don't sing or shout for treats and keep interaction brief; and

Use hand sanitizer often.

HANDING OUT TREATS

The medical officer of health says anyone handing out treats should keep children moving to avoid crowding and prolonged interactions.

Arra suggests anyone handing out treats wear a face mask and don't encourage singing or shouting for treats.

He also says it's wise to clean hands using soap and water or hand sanitizer often.

HOSTING OR ATTENDING A HALLOWEEN PARTY

For anyone hosting or attending a Halloween party, Arra says there are a few things to note.

No more than 25 people can gather indoors, and 100 outdoors.

Make sure to provide hand sanitizer and open windows if possible for ventilation.

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces and make a contact tracing list of all guests.

Arra adds that it's not necessary to clean and disinfect pre-packaged treats.