Don't swim at Gore Bay Beach, health unit warns after testing water samples

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Thursday a swimming advisory has been issued for Gore Bay Beach on Manitoulin Island.

The advisory was issued as a result of routine water samples exceeding the acceptable bacteriological water quality standards. The health unit has posted swimming advisory signs to inform the public that the beach water quality is not suitable for recreational use.

"A swimming advisory is a precautionary notice that informs the public about specific risks to health and safety," Public Health said in a news release.

"Going into the water when bacteria are present in high concentrations puts bathers at risk for infections."

Illness can occur if swimmers swallow beach water; if water gets into their ears, eyes, or nose; or if it comes in contact with open wounds.

“We have enhanced our monitoring and will continue taking water samples,” Jonathan Groulx, a manager with the health unit's health protection division, said in the release.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts will notify the public when the bacterial levels return to acceptable standards for bathing. For information about beach water quality, visit www.phsd.ca.