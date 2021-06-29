Don't swim at main beach at Bell Park, Sudbury health unit warns

Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Tuesday people shouldn't swim at the main beach at Bell Park and it has issued a formal swimming advisory.

A swimming advisory is a precautionary notice that informs the public about specific risks to health and safety.

"As a result of routine water samples exceeding the acceptable bacteriological water quality standards, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has posted swimming advisory signs to inform the public that the beach water quality is not suitable for recreational use at this time," the health unit said in a news release.

Going into the water when bacteria are present in high concentrations puts bathers at risk for infections, the release said. Illness can occur if swimmers swallow beach water, get water into their ears, eyes, or nose, or if it comes in contact with open wounds.

“We have enhanced our monitoring and will continue taking water samples,” Jonathan Groulx, a manager with the health unit's health protection division, said in the release.

Public Health will notify the public when the bacterial levels return to acceptable standards for bathing beaches. For information about beach water quality, click here.