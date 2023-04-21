Don’t throw out those corks and chopsticks! They can become shoes and tables

Protecting the environment can seem daunting for individuals but even small acts of conservation can really make a difference.

This Earth Day people might consider adding something new to their recycling routine because two Calgary companies are using people’s old corks and chopsticks to divert material from landfills and create entirely new products.

“Even just as small as a cork, what can you do to better the planet?” asked Andrew Yule, CCLP, the vice president of operations at Calgary’s SOLE.

The company has repurposed more than 130 million used wine corks by creating running insoles, and will soon offer shoes made with recycled corks as well.

SOLE’s recycling branch ReCORK collects the corks from 3,500 partners across the continent.

Cork is a sustainable and renewable material because each cork tree can live up to 200 years and be harvested up to a dozen times.

“When you remove the cork bark from a tree, the carbon it absorbs from the atmosphere increases five times," Yule said.

Harvesting has to be done by hand.

These factors help to make SOLE’s cork products carbon-negative.

Yule said more consumers are considering this with their purchases.

“I was even surprised to see that a purchase can actually take carbon out of the atmosphere, so it's definitely made me more aware of what I'm consuming.”

'ONE LITTLE SET OF CHOPSTICKS

People should also be aware of what they are using to consume.

ChopValue YYC collects 300 kilograms of used bamboo chopsticks from Calgary restaurants every week, which adds up to about 120,000 chopsticks.

“You think it's just one little set of chopsticks,” said Joanne Dafoe, president of ChopValue YYC.

“Think of it that there's heaps and heaps going to the landfills every week that can be used as our raw material and given a second life.”

The chopsticks are sorted, heat-treated, pounded and pressed into blocks which are then used to create charcuterie boards, artwork, board games and furniture.

Bamboo is a sustainable and renewable material.

“It regenerates itself in two to three years. If you're cutting down an oak tree, you're waiting 50 years for that to regenerate," said Dafoe.

CARBON NEGATIVE

All of ChopValue YYC’s products are carbon-negative which Dafoe said seems to becoming more important to shoppers.

She hopes the business inspires more people to make choices that can benefit the environment, as a consumer and a business owner.

“You can be both green and prosperous,” said Dafoe.

“If we can be doing this with chopsticks. What else can we be doing out there? What else can be repurposed?"

Bamboo chopsticks can be dropped off for recycling at ChopValue at 3619 Blackburn Rd S.E. And corks can be dropped off at SOLE #141-10760 25th Street NE