Don’t travel to areas under evacuation alert, says B.C. transportation ministry

B.C.’s transportation ministry says wildfires are affecting travel and warns people not to go to areas on evacuation alert.

A list of all areas under evacuation alerts and orders is available from EmergencyInfoBC.

While the transportation ministry’s advice may seem obvious, the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre posted on social media that it was actually avoiding posting information about the precise locations of all of its roadblocks.

In a post, it says it's doing so “in the hope of stopping bad people from snooping around.”

It also asks people to be respectful to anyone operating a wildfire checkpoint.

“Please respect and be kind to the staff at roadblocks, they have an incredibly hard, stressful job and they are doing their best.”

With files from The Canadian Press.