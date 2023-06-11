'Don't use alone': Moose Jaw police warns public after 3 fatal overdoses in 2 days

Moose Jaw police are warning the public after three sudden deaths were linked to suspected Fentanyl use.

A news release, dated June 10, outlined that the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) had responded to three deaths within the previous 48 hours.

“Police believe Fentanyl is involved in the deaths [and] are concerned about the possibility of a tainted or compromised drug,” the release read.

MJPS reminded the public that everyone can be at risk of overdose.

“Don’t use alone,” the release read.

Signs of an opioid overdose include difficulty walking, talking or staying awake, blue nails or lips, pinpoint pupils, cold and clammy skin, dizziness or confusion, extreme drowsiness, choking, gurgling or snoring sounds, slow or weak breathing, and an inability to wake up.

MJPS also reminded the public that the Good Samaritan Overdose Act protects the victims of drug overdoses as well as anyone present while the overdose occurs from possession charges.

Naloxone kits are accessible and details can be found here.

Moose Jaw police continue to investigate the deaths.