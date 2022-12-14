Don't wait 24 hours to report a missing person: Here's why

How long should you wait before reporting a missing person? Provincial police say the answer is simple, don't wait.

"If you think someone is missing, you can call the police right away. You're not wasting our time. The sooner you call us, the sooner we can help find your loved ones," said OPP Acting Sgt. Robert Simpson in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

Police say waiting 24 or 48 hours is a "myth."

Earlier this week, police located an 80-year-old woman who had gone missing nearly 24 hours prior.

They say she had gone out to run errands and never returned. Officers say her vehicle had gotten stuck on a path off the road. She was found safe and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"With the cold weather here, there's an increased urgency, especially with our vulnerable population. Quick action is required to ensure that they're found safely," Simpson added.

Police encourage those with vulnerable loved ones to consider programs like Project Lifesaver and MedicAlert.