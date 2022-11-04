'Don't wait until the day it snows': Local drivers change tires despite warm weather

Temperatures exceeded 20 degrees in Waterloo Region on Friday, but that didn’t stop local drivers from swapping their summer tires for a set of winters.

Fowler Tire and Automotive Center in Kitchener accepted more than 40 tire appointments throughout the morning.

“We had a lot of appointments, lots of walk-ins, lots of phone calls,” Fowler Tire and Automotive Center owner Chris Tsegas told CTV News.

Tsegas said this tends to be the shop’s busiest time of the year, and customers start calling to get their tires changed by the end of October, no matter the weather.

“[You’ve got to] prepare for Canadian winters, which come when we don’t want them,” said Lindsy Wright, who had her tires changed on Friday.

Steve Lauzon, an agent with Donovan Insurance Brokers in Waterloo, said some drivers choose to change their tires before Nov. 1st to receive a discount.

“The general rule of thumb is to put winter tires on between the months of November and April,” said Lauzon.

The broker added that most companies offer a 2 to 5 per cent discount year-round for drivers who change their tires during the snowy months, but customers shouldn’t lose that incentive or have a claim denied if the tires aren’t changed right away.

“Days like today are beautiful. It’s not good for the winter tires, so insurance companies would understand that, and the claim wouldn’t be denied because you don’t have winter tires on,” Lauzon said.

Auto shops recommend drivers book appointments as soon as they can if they hope to avoid long wait times.

“There are only so many service shops out there that can [change tires], Tsegas said. “A lot of people are stuck doing them by themselves and if you’re not quite qualified to do them by yourself, things happen.”

Tsegas said some people may be reluctant to change their tires while temperatures remain so warm, but drivers will be fine using their winter tires now if they aren’t driving too far.

“We’ve seen people drive a year or two with winter tires on and they still look ok. Days like today, you’re going to have a couple of these days, you’re going to be fine,” Tsegas said. “Don’t wait until the day it snows.”

If you change your tires yourself, auto experts suggest you take them back into a shop soon, so they can be properly torqued.