'Don't waste your pain': Annual Sudbury event aims to inspire

Monday night, Jennifer Falcioni will share her story of losing her partner to an accidental drug overdose five years ago.

On Tuesday night, hear the story of Gerry Lalonde, a 63-year old biker who has found strength and purpose after years of dealing with drug addiction, criminal activity and jail time.

On Wednesday, Kathryn Schwedhelm shares her struggles after leaving home at age 13, living on the streets, getting involved in drugs and experiencing different forms of human trafficking. She also talks about working in addictions and recovery and the current community outreach she is doing now.

On Thursday, Zak Sivret shares how he learned how to combine physical and mental health to deal with his emotions after losing his mother to suicide.

Finally, Denise Sandul, the creator of a Sudbury memorial for people who have died by overdose at the intersection of Brady Street and Paris Street --Sudbury's Crosses for Change -- will share her story.

Five Cent City is being held in the parking lot beside The Grand nightclub at the corner of Elm and Elgin streets.

It will feature a free hip hop concert, dunk show with Jordan Kilganon, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, low rim dunk and basketball shooting contest, live music, DJs, speeches along with free pizza and snacks.

A kids program for children ages 12 and under is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The main event runs from 5 – 10 p.m.

