Donald Trump voices support for truckers convoy protest in Ottawa

At a rally on Saturday, former U.S. President Donald Trump gave a shoutout to the truckers' convoy in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 health measures.

Trump praised the convoy participants for "doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far."

"We want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way," he told a crowd of supporters in Conroe, Texas.

Trump also slammed U.S. President Joe Biden for his administration's vaccine mandates affecting federal contractors, large businesses, health workers and the military.

Thousands of truckers and supporters rolled into Ottawa on Saturday for a rally on Parliament Hill. The movement initially began in response to cross-border vaccine mandates affecting truck drivers but has since grown into a wider protest against COVID-19 public health measures in general.

The protest at Parliament Hill was also covered prominently on conservative media outlets in the U.S., such as Fox News and Newsmax TV.

The former president wasn't the only Trump family member to endorse the convoy. Donald Trump Jr. also expressed his support for the convoy in a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday, saying "We need to see more of this here in the U.S."

Other prominent individuals that have lent their support for the protest internationally include Tesla CEO Elon Musk, podcaster Joe Rogan and comedian Russell Brand.

The son of former US President Donald Trump has posted video in support of truckers driving in Freedom Convoy 2022; says they want to "lock down Ottawa, the state capital." https://t.co/DQVhte7UyY