Donate items curbside, support local families
The City of Barrie wants your old clothes, footwear and linens.
Residents are encouraged to donate textiles during the city's textile curbside collection program to help divert these materials from ending up in landfills.
Donated items need to be placed in large, clear plastic bags and placed curbside no later than 7 a.m. on designated days between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1.
Trucks pickup donation bags at specific locations on set dates. Find out what day to leave donations at the curb based on street here:
Mon., Sept. 27
Tues., Sept. 28
Wed., Sept. 29
Thurs., Sept. 30
Fri., Oct. 1
Donated items support Cornerstone to Recovery, a non-profit charitable organization that supports individuals and families impacted by addiction.
Here is a list of what's accepted:
CLOTHING
Active wear
Bathing suits
Bathrobes
Coats
Dresses
Jeans
Pants
Parkas
Shirts
Skirts
Socks
Sweaters
T-shirts
Undergarments
Uniforms
LINENS
Bedding
Blankets
Comforters
Curtains
Cushions
Mats
Oven mitts
Pillows
Rags
Sewing fabric
Sheets
Sleeping bags
Stuffed toys
Towels
Wash cloths
SHOES
Athletic shoes
Boots
Cleats
Dress shoes
High heels
Running shoes
Slip-ons
Slippers
Loafers
Sneakers
Nearly all textiles are recyclable, but 85 per cent end up in landfills.
In Canada, there are about 500 million pounds of textiles sitting in landfills.