Donation drive in Kitchener benefits diabetes research

People looking to declutter their homes found a great way to get rid of unwanted clothing and appliances while also helping those with diabetes on Saturday.

The Diabetes Canada clothing drive was stationed at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People dropping off didn’t even have to get out of their cars.

“You come in, lineup and let us know if you want to have us grab it out of your trunk,” said Zachary Martel, a delivery driver for the Canadian Diabetes Association.

The drive-thru style collection accepted all kinds of household appliances, clothing, shoes, and even bedding. Donations are then sold to Value Village locations in the area with proceeds going toward program initiatives.

“What we ask for is something that is not really of any use to you. That really helps us a lot. It helps people who have been affected by diabetes,” said Shivam Chaubey, an operations supervisor for the Canadian Diabetes Association.

Diabetes Canada invests around $6 million in diabetes research each year through events like the clothing drive.

Anyone looking to help can schedule a free donation pickup at the Diabetes Canada website or drop off at any Diabetes Canada location.