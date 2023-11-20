Donations down as Sault kettle campaign off to a sluggish start

The annual Christmas kettle campaign has returned to shopping centres across the country, but here in the Sault, the opening weekend didn't go as expected.

"We came off to a slow start, and it’s a little concerning," said Sean Furey, director of the Salvation Army's Community and Family Services Centre on Elgin Street.

A slow start isn't typical, said Furey. Normally, more donations are seen at the beginning rather than at the end of the campaign.

"Usually, when the need is high in the community we get more donations," he said.

The need has never been higher, as the centre broke its record for daily meals served last Thursday.

"We often have to turn away as many people as we serve -- that was never the case even a year ago," said Furey.

The kettle campaign has a goal of $135,000 this year. If that isn't reached, they'll be turning away even more people in need next year.

"Every cent we raise comes here to the food bank,” Furey said.

“This is where we spend the money. It pays the power bill, it buys food, it pays the gas for our vehicles, all those things."

Stephen Socchia has been volunteering at Salvation Army kettles for a decade, because he has the time and likes the impact the organization makes in the community.

"The Salvation Army, they're helping a lot of people in need,” Socchia said.

“There's people struggling out there, not even talking about the opioid crisis. But if you have extra you should be giving it if you can afford it."

He said volunteering is rewarding in many ways.

It’s volunteers that make the campaign a success, Furey said.

"I had a volunteer that didn't show up at the liquor store Saturday morning, so I went in myself, I said 'I have a half an hour, I'll stand here,'” he said.

“In the first three minutes, I made $120. That's how important it is to have someone standing there. If you have nobody, you make nothing."

The kettle campaign" runs six days a week until Dec. 23 at 10 locations throughout the Sault. Shifts are usually two or three hours each, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

To volunteer, call the local Salvation Army office.