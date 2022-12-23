Donations fall drastically with Salvation Army kettle sites closed during winter storms

Greater Victoria's Salvation Army kettle donation program is in crisis after this week's winter storm cancelled in-person donation sites.

The Salvation Army says donations are down 50 per cent compared to last year in the Capital Regional District just two days before Christmas.

“This weather … is impacting our fundraising in a major way,” says Sipili Molia with the Salvation Army B.C. Division.

“We rely on these funds to support the Christmas Assistance and vital programs throughout the year.”

Across British Columbia, the Salvation Army estimates its annual holiday donation program is down by $2.2 million compared to 2021.

The Christmas Kettle Campaign funds programs to support struggling local individuals and families in times of need. The Salvation Army also funnels donations toward substance abuse recovery programs, housing support and job- and life-skills training.

As the local charity watches the forecast and expects in-person kettle sites may not return on Christmas Eve, it is asking for donations digitally.

To help the Salvation Army Kettle Campaign in Greater Victoria, visit the organization's website.