Donations for Ottawa sledding accident victim’s family surpass $25,000
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A fundraiser for the family of an 11-year-old girl who died in a sledding accident has raised more than $25,000 in just one day.
Josée Abi Assal died on Dec. 27 when the sled she was on with her brother and cousin crashed into a pole at Mooney’s Bay.
A friend of the family set up a GoFundMe page on Thursday afternoon, with a $20,000 goal. By Friday afternoon, it had raised $25,000 from more than 300 separate donors.
Three donors gave $1,000 each, and several others gave $500.
A note on the GoFundMe page said her family is “humbled and overwhelmed” by the community’s request and willingness to help, and that’s why the fundraiser was created.
The money will go toward and education fund for Josée’s siblings.
