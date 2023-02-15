Donations for Turkiye and Syria earthquake relief still being collected in Ottawa

It’s been more than a week since a devastating earthquake brought destruction to Turkiye and parts of Syria, and the death toll is still rising.

Humanitarian assistance efforts are underway to send aid for those suffering from the aftermath of the magnitude 7.8 quake, including in Ottawa.

“Our first shipment we sent around 200 [boxes], now we are 450 and we still have all these clothes that came from Perth,” said volunteer Ayes Rumeysa Mohammed.

Hundreds of contributions continue pouring in to the Turkish Association of Canada. By Monday, the group said they exceeded their need for clothing donations.

For nearly a week, volunteers at the Turkish Assembly Centre on Gladwin Crescent have been tirelessly sorting through the donations they’ve received.

Turkish ambassador to Canada Kerim Uras says the need is very dire. The aftershock affected 10 provinces in Turkiye as well as a large area in northwest Syria. Tens of thousands of buildings have been toppled and roads are destroyed.

“On the Turkish side there are 13.5 million people, on the Syrian side there are around 3 to 4 million,” he said. “We are reaching out to our Syrian brothers and sisters and sending them what they need.”

Items like baby formula, medical supplies, tents and sleeping bags are essential. But now the group's biggest need is more hands to help out.

“We need help with boxing, taping, sorting, categorizing,” said Mohammad.

The group is planning to send their next shipment of boxes as soon as possible, anticipating all the boxes to leave for Turkiye by Sunday.

Those looking to volunteer can sign up by contacting the Turkish Association of Canada.