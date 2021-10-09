Donations needed by groups helping refugees settle in Edmonton

Two organizations helping refugees move to Alberta’s capital city are asking for help from Edmontonians.

The Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers (EMCN)and Catholic Social Services (CSS) are providing new residents with essential household items like cutlery, toiletries and blankets.

The groups are looking for donations of those items, as well as mobile and computer devices or monetary contributions which will be used to help pay for medications or emergencies.

“Being able to wrap a jacket around someone when they’re cold or provide them with something sweet, like a wreath or something for their home that makes it a little bit special, and to be able to give those positive memories is amazing,” Sara Buczynski with EMCN said.

According to CSS, about 75 Afghan refugees have arrived in Edmonton and more are expected in coming weeks.