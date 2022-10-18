Donations needed in Koats for Kids campaign

For more than 25 years the Koats for Kids campaign organized by the Boys and Girls Club of London has helped thousands of needy families keep warm in the winter months.

“Last year we were able to hand out more than 15 hundred coats,” says Christina Yung of BGC of London. “However we are short so far this year.”

Time is running out because the coats are being handed out this coming Saturday at the club on Hortons Street in London.

“We need coats for all ages but especially for boys ten years of age and older,” says Yung. “Also we could use things like hats, gloves, mitts and boots.”

Yung says a lot of newcomers to Canada drop by the club for assistance.

To donate, simply look through your closet and drop any coats off at the Boys and Girls Club of London.