Donations pour in for Calgary's annual city-wide food drive

It was a massive effort on the part of thousands of volunteers participating in this year's Calgary-wide food drive.

It's one of the biggest events for the Calgary Food Bank and organizers say it couldn't come at a better time, when Calgarians are at their greatest time of need.

They add the COVID-19 pandemic has also made things difficult for many families and, since September of last year, they've seeing a steady increase in the number of clients.

"We're trying to look at it and predict what do we need for the future not knowing, as everyone today, we don't know what's going to happen tomorrow, let alone how we're going to do this," said Food Bank CEO James McAra.

"All we can do is be ready and make sure we have the food we need regardless of who is coming to our door."

So far, they've tallied 464,000 pounds (210,467 kilograms) of food.