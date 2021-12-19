Donations start going out from many area Christmas campaigns

It was a busy weekend for many charities across Simcoe County as donations collected throughout the holiday season started to get into the hands of those who need them most.

After a challenging year, the Barrie & District Christmas Cheer campaign began handing out gifts its collected for those going through difficult times.

"It's definitely a labour of love, and we love to do it," says Cindy Tonn, the campaign's president. "We're excited to see toys going out the door this year. We really are, and it makes such a difference for our families."

As of Sunday, approximately $218,000 had been raised, even though the group had already spent its goal of $250,000, citing an increased need for support throughout the community. However, where that need is coming from has surprised Tonn.

"A lot of working people that never thought they'd be reaching out to Christmas Cheer," Tonn says. "They are the ones who are usually donating, and now they are saying we can't pay our mortgage, so it's a real shift, a real shift in the mentality of who our recipient is."

On Sunday, approximately 25 volunteers worked throughout the day to get the donations out of the warehouse and into the right hands. This year, the campaign will be supporting over 1,700 families or 5,000 people.

"We've actually increased the amount that we are giving our families for food over last year because we felt we had to, to really be able to make that difference that we're here for," says Tonn.

They weren't the only volunteers busy this weekend. The team at Barrie's Midas location on Yonge Street, along with the Sun Emporium and Barrie Families Unite, gathered to package and hand out gifts collected as part of the first annual 'Pamper a Single Parent' fundraiser.

"Everybody's been hit hard with the COVID and loss of work and struggling as individuals to put food on the table and gifts under the tree this year for Christmas, so this was our way of trying to help out and put a smile on the parent's face because they often get forgotten and only think about other people and not themselves," says Shannon Chaulk, the Midas franchise owner who is behind the new initiative.

Over the last few weeks, the campaign has been collecting various items that adults may need, including toiletries and the like. They collected enough to provide gifts to approximately 150 parents. With a history as a single parent herself, it hits close to home for Chaulk.

"They are the ones that are working two, sometimes three jobs just to put food on the table, they don't always have the help from another parent, and so we're helping them," says Chaulk. "We just want to put a smile on their face."

Meanwhile, the Barrie & District Christmas Cheer campaign collects donations around the year, and as they spent more than they received this year, officials say help is needed more than ever.

"Honestly, I'm not worried that it won't come in," says Tonn. "I have such faith in this community. I really do, and I think we will get there. I really do. I hope that we will."

If you'd like to help the Barrie & District Cheer campaign, you can click here.