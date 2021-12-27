Donations still needed as Salvation Army wraps up Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army in Barrie has wrapped up its Kettle Campaign for another year, but donations are still needed.

"We were able to have a very successful giving out of hampers to both our families in the shelter, our men in shelter, as well as community members who needed those hampers," says Major Stephanie Watkinson, Executive Director of the Bayside Mission. "We want to thank our volunteers and the stores that allowed us in their locations."

The organization reached 75 per cent of its goal of $625,000. As the campaign ended on Christmas Eve, $165,000 was still needed to reach its goal.

The money raised during the annual campaign goes towards a community meal program to help those in need. Watkinson believes there's been increased demand this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the high cost of rent in the city of Barrie.

By the end of November, the Salvation Army had served 150,000 meals, a 40,000 jump from the same time last year.

The Salvation Army provides a lunch and dinner seven days a week to anyone in the community who needs a meal.

Donations to the Salvation Army can be made online or in-person at 16 Bayfield Street in Barrie.