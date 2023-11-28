Donations to Guelph Humane Society to be matched for Giving Tuesday

It's double donation time at the Guelph Humane Society.

The society announced that, thanks to their private sponsors, all donations made to them by Tuesday at midnight will receive a big boost.

"We have a matching gift," said Lisa Veit of the society. "Any donation received between now and midnight on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, is matched for dollar up to $19,000, so that means double the impact for every gift received, and that's all thanks to our generous supporters."

Officials say that, through donations and support, they're able to help around 3,000 animals every year.