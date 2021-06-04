Donors create 1st student award to support incoming Black Canadian law students at UBC

Donors have established the first-ever student award dedicated solely to supporting incoming Black Canadian law students at the University of British Columbia.

The school says the $225,000 fund will pay tuition and fees for 15 incoming law students over the next five years.

The Honorrable Justice Selwyn Romilly, who was the first Black judge named to any court in B.C., is one of the donors.

He and his fellow donors say in a statement that the award is an important first step towards real, substantive change.