Donors down, Canadian Blood Services turns to community for help
Canadian Blood Services (CBS) says its list of donors is at its lowest in a decade.
A blood donor drive was held at the London, Ont. branch of the organization Wednesday to help boost the donor base, and shore up blood supplies.
“They make it as easy as possible because we are in dire need of new blood donors,” says Backstage Ben to his radio audience.
The Virgin Radio host was among those on hand for the one day event giving blood, and encouraging others to do the same.
“Over 100,000 new blood donors across Canada are needed, and you can be one of them,” he says.
CBS officials say the donor list is down by 31,000 across Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBS Community Development Manager Jamie Reichmann says she understands it’s been a busy summer, but she’s confident Londoners will come through.
“The end of summer is definitely a time of great need of having donors come out. With statutory holidays and with kids returning to school, people being very busy, wrapping up their summer vacation. We’re definitely trying to up the ante in getting people to come out to donate,” she says.
Those wishing to donate can made an appointment at blood.ca or call 1-888-2-DONATE.
-
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
-
8 Sask. residents to be honoured with Saskatchewan Order of MeritLieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty will be investing eight Saskatchewan residents into the Saskatchewan Order of Merit at a ceremony Wednesday night at the Saskatchewan Hotel in Regina.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. womanA boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
-
Bragg Creek residents want changes following the death of a black bearResidents in a community outside Calgary are looking for solutions for a trio of bear cubs whose mother had to be euthanized last month.
-
COVID-19 vaccination rates for kids in B.C. still stalled as school year beginsThe stubbornly low rate of children in B.C. who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 is "a concern" for health officials, but no concrete plans to change their approach have been announced.
-
N.B. reports 6 COVID-19 deaths; booster appointments available for kids 5 and upCOVID-19 has claimed the lives of six more people in New Brunswick, according to data released by the province Wednesday.
-
Seaway residents raise concerns about low water levels on Lake St. LawrenceWater levels along some parts of the St. Lawrence River continue to be extremely low, concerning some residents who live along its shores.
-
Last Saanich police officer injured in bank shooting released from hospitalA Saanich, B.C., police officer who was seriously injured in a shootout at a bank more than two months ago was released from hospital Wednesday. The officer is a member of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) and was the last of six officers to be released from hospital following the shooting.
-
Group of 18 friends from Toronto area win $2.7M lottery prizeA group of 18 friends from the Greater Toronto Area is more than $2 million dollars richer after winning a LOTTARIO draw.