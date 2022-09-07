Donors down, Canadian Blood Services turns to community for help

Canadian Blood Services (CBS) says its list of donors is at its lowest in a decade.

A blood donor drive was held at the London, Ont. branch of the organization Wednesday to help boost the donor base, and shore up blood supplies.



“They make it as easy as possible because we are in dire need of new blood donors,” says Backstage Ben to his radio audience.

The Virgin Radio host was among those on hand for the one day event giving blood, and encouraging others to do the same.

“Over 100,000 new blood donors across Canada are needed, and you can be one of them,” he says.

CBS officials say the donor list is down by 31,000 across Canada since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS Community Development Manager Jamie Reichmann says she understands it’s been a busy summer, but she’s confident Londoners will come through.



“The end of summer is definitely a time of great need of having donors come out. With statutory holidays and with kids returning to school, people being very busy, wrapping up their summer vacation. We’re definitely trying to up the ante in getting people to come out to donate,” she says.



Those wishing to donate can made an appointment at blood.ca or call 1-888-2-DONATE.