Door prizes, live music at B.C. vaccine clinic hosting all-night 'Vax-a-thon' this weekend

There will be door prizes and live music at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, B.C., this weekend during a so-called "Vax-a-thon" that's scheduled to last more than 24 hours.

Health officials are hoping to administer approximately 7,000 first doses of vaccine during the immunization blitz, which is being held at the Guildford Recreation Centre on 105 Avenue.

The event begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and "transitions into an overnight Mask-erade" at around 8 p.m., according to Fraser Health.

"Dress to impress by wearing your fanciest mask or come as you are when you attend our nighttime immunization clinic," the health authority said in a news release. "After receiving your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, commemorate the moment by strutting down the red carpet and posing for a picture at our selfie station."

Anyone who is at least 12 years old and hasn't received their first dose can register for the Vax-a-thon in advance or simply show up, said Janice Asistio, manager of the clinic.

"For people who haven’t had their first doses, they can just come right up here and we will vaccinate them on the same day. There is no need for them to make an appointment,” said Asistio. “As a shift worker myself, I thought it was a great opportunity for people who don't get a chance to come to clinics during regular business hours, so we're open all night."

The health authority also encouraged people to celebrate Father's Day by arranging to get a shot at the clinic with their dad on Sunday.

"It's so important because you're not only protecting yourself, but you're protecting the people around you,” Asistio said. “The end of the pandemic is near and the more people that get vaccinated, the more protected we are as a community."

Earlier this month, the government of Manitoba announced a vaccine lottery offering nearly $2 million in cash prizes and scholarships as an incentive for residents to get immunized against COVID-19.

At the time, B.C. Premier John Horgan said he didn't believe such programs would be necessary in his province.

"I don't want to jinx it, but I do believe that we can get to our objectives without incentives," Horgan said, adding that "if it comes to that, we're not going to rule that out."