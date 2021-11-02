Doorbell camera captures Calgary trick-or-treaters giving back

A group of 10-year-old boys encountered an empty candy bowl while trick-or-treating in northwest Calgary Sunday night and took it upon themselves to ensure other children wouldn't end up empty handed.

Reese, Lucas and twin brothers Tucker and Ryder were out Halloween night in Silver Springs when they came across a house where the bowl placed outside was void of treats.

The group decided to give some of their own candy to the cause, leaving some of their trick-or-treating haul behind for the next group to discover.

Their Halloween generosity, including their discussion on sharing with others, was captured by the home's doorbell camera and the homeowner shared the video online.

The boys tell CTV News that they're surprised by the attention their candy donation received and say they hope their small act of kindness will inspire others.