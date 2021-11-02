Doorbell camera captures Calgary trick-or-treaters giving back
A group of 10-year-old boys encountered an empty candy bowl while trick-or-treating in northwest Calgary Sunday night and took it upon themselves to ensure other children wouldn't end up empty handed.
Reese, Lucas and twin brothers Tucker and Ryder were out Halloween night in Silver Springs when they came across a house where the bowl placed outside was void of treats.
The group decided to give some of their own candy to the cause, leaving some of their trick-or-treating haul behind for the next group to discover.
Their Halloween generosity, including their discussion on sharing with others, was captured by the home's doorbell camera and the homeowner shared the video online.
The boys tell CTV News that they're surprised by the attention their candy donation received and say they hope their small act of kindness will inspire others.
-
Scarborough man charged in Guelph jewelry store theftsA 20-year-old Scarborough man has been charged with theft in relation to two grab-and-go heists in Guelph.
-
Chair sculpture revealed at Jackson ParkCity of Windsor officials have unveiled a new sculpture at Jackson Park.
-
Airbnb to crack down on 'disruptive' NYE parties in CanadaAirbnb guests without positive reviews will not be allowed to book one-night stays on New Year's Eve as part of the company's efforts to limit 'disruptive' holiday parties.
-
More than 100 world leaders will agree to end deforestation by 2030 at COP26More than 100 countries pledged Tuesday to end deforestation in the coming decade -- a promise that experts say would be critical to limiting climate change but one that has been made and broken before.
-
No one hurt in Beverly Heights house fire: officialsTuesday morning, firefighters were still working in Beverly Heights where a home was the scene of fire the night before.
-
Here's what to do with that jack-o'-lanternTossing that rotting Halloween pumpkin into your food scraps bin is “perfectly a decent, good thing to do,” says the City of Edmonton's home compost program coordinator. But Rodney Al makes it clear there’s a better thing to do: bring it to Compost ‘S Cool.
-
-
Man dies in ATV crash near BancroftA 69-year-old man has died after an ATV crash in Faraday Township.
-
Bracebridge OPP urge caution as weather conditions changeBetween Monday and early Tuesday morning, Bracebridge OPP responded to twenty motor vehicle collisions.