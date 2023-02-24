DoorDash halting deliveries in Metro Vancouver due to snowstorm

If you were hoping to ride out this weekend's snowstorm by staying in and ordering food for delivery, you may not be able to do so.

Third-party delivery app DoorDash announced Friday that it has activated its "Severe Weather Protocol" in Metro Vancouver and several other communities around B.C.

The company said it will suspend delivery operations beginning Saturday evening and will not resume service until "at least" Sunday morning.

“The safety of our community is our top priority,” said DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley in a statement.

“To keep our Dashers safe, DoorDash is activating its Severe Weather Protocol and temporarily suspending our delivery operations across Vancouver. We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these incredibly difficult conditions and will resume operations when it is safe to do so.”

The company said it plans to "closely monitor conditions on the ground and guidance from local authorities" before resuming its operations.

DoorDash listed the following communities as locations where operations would be suspended:

North Vancouver

Vancouver

Coquitlam

Richmond

Surrey

Maple Ridge

Delta

White Rock

Langley City

Abbotsford

Mission

Squamish

Nanaimo

Ladysmith

Duncan

Victoria

Port Alberni

Courtenay

Powell River

Burnaby

Campbell River

CTV News has reached out to the company to confirm that neighbouring communities not on that list – such as Langley Township and West Vancouver – will also see deliveries suspended. This story will be updated if a response is received.

Snowfall warnings are in effect across the South Coast, with accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres expected from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, and as much as 35 centimetres possible in some areas.

Environment Canada said the storm could be record-breaking, and municipal and provincial authorities issued warnings and touted preparations throughout the day Friday.