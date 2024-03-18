Doors closed at Sudbury Action Centre for Youth

The Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY) officially closed Monday after the board of directors announced last week the agency was insolvent.

SACY offered the only youth shelter beds in the city.

The board of directors called the decision to close a difficult one, but said funding from the city and the province was not enough to meet the growing need for services and pay bills to operate the building in an old church on Pine Street.

28 staff members are now laid off.

SACY offered outreach, housing and harm reduction services to about 650 clients each month.

“These are persons that suffer from addictions, suicide ideations, mental health problems,” said Rita O’Link, a SACY board member.

“We were their anchor and we are no longer going to able to do that. We anguish over that.”

A statement from CMHA Sudbury/Manitoulin said they “saddened to learn that our friends at SACY will be permanently closing their doors.”

“This is a huge loss for our community,” the statement said.

“Starting tonight (Monday), The Samaritan Center will open a temporary overnight warming center for youth. This program is intended for youth aged 16 to 25 years who are homeless. This program will be open Monday to Friday from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., located at 344 Elgin St.

Staff told CTV News a celebration of Life for SACY is planned April 13 with a location to be determined.