Doors Open Ottawa opens the doors to 90 buildings this weekend

Residents and tourists will have a chance to look behind the doors of some of Ottawa's historic and stunning architecture this weekend.

The 21st annual Doors Open Ottawa is Saturday and Sunday, allowing people to explore buildings and facilities across Ottawa.

"They want to learn about the history of each building, they want to see some of their unique architectural designs and they want to have a chance to interact with the workers and volunteers there to learn more about the buildings," Emily O'Kane, event coordinator for Doors Open Ottawa, told CTV Morning Live.

The doors will be open at 90 buildings, including the OC Transpo O-Train Simulator Facility, Rideau Hall, the CSS Building in Carp, the Trail Waste Facility, fire stations, churches and embassies across Ottawa.

You can also be able to look at the outdoor excavation site for the new Parliament Welcome Centre, where construction continues on Centre Block and Parliament Hill.

"See demonstrations by the Dominion Sculptor and his team, and participate in a virtual reality experience offering a brief glimpse of the preliminary design for the Parliament Welcome Centre and Centre Block," the city said.

For a complete list of buildings open for Doors Open Ottawa and the hours open for the public, visit https://ottawa.ca/en/arts-heritage-and-events/doors-open-ottawa/2023-buildings?text=&page=0.