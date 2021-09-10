Doors Open Winnipeg opens historic buildings for tours this weekend
Winnipeg is opening the doors on its rich and storied history this weekend.
Doors Open Winnipeg is a chance to explore some of the city’s most historically significant and architecturally renowned spaces.
“Doors Open Winnipeg gives Winnipeggers the chance to be a tourist in their own city,” Cindy Tugwell, Heritage Winnipeg’s Executive Director said in a release. “It’s an opportunity to learn about the history, sense of community and stories behind each building.”
This year’s theme is “Connecting Community” and includes the Dalnavert Museum, the Old Saint-Boniface City Hall, and the Vaughan Street Jail. There also outdoor events including a walking tour of the Exchange District.
Free tours run on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, but capacity is limited and guests must register online ahead of time.
Guests will need to present immunization cards, wear facemasks and practice social distancing at all Doors Open Winnipeg events.
