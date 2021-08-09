Doors smashed at two Guelph businesses: police

Police in Guelph are investigating after two west-end businesses had their doors smashed over the weekend.

Officers were called to a business on Silvercreek Parkway North near Speedvale Avenue West around 7:40 a.m. Sunday. The glass door was smashed and the owner said another business in the area told them about the break-in.

Police said there is video surveillance showing a man throwing a rock through the door. He stole a cash register with cash inside.

The suspect in that incident is described as a white man with a medium build, wearing a baseball cap, gloves and a face covering.

Several hours later, police were called to a different business on Woodlawn Road West near Imperial Road North. They said a member of the public found the glass door smashed.

Further investigation showed someone had thrown a rock through that door and stolen a cash register tray.

Police said it's not known if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about either break-in is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.