Dorchester, N.B., business owner frustrated over sign situation

Not everyone buys a giant neon sign from a shuttered restaurant with the hopes of putting it up on their property, but Bill Steele did.

Steele purchased the landmark neon sign from Mel’s Tea Room in Sackville, N.B., last month in hopes of installing it on the wall of his business in nearby Dorchester.

The owner of the Dorchseter Jail Bed and Breakfast had his dream dashed last week when the province told him he couldn't do it.

Steele hired a company to install the sign on the brick wall of the old jail, but when the company tried to get a permit to do so they were denied by Plan 360, a land planning division of the Southeast Regional Service Commission.

The reason? The company was told it stood out too far from the building.

“And then when I called them they said, 'You can't put the sign up at all no matter how much it sticks out from the property because you are not running a Mel's Tea Room at this location,'” said Steele.

Lori Bickford, a planner with Plan 360, said size and projection requirements are written into the bylaw and when a sign is put up it is to advertise an existing business.

In a phone conversation, Bickford told CTV News: "He's in a village-centre zone. We do have signage requirements within the bylaw, depending on what it is that he's proposing to do.”

Steele has already spent several thousand dollars on the sign and says he's committed to bringing it to the village.

So why did Steele buy the iconic sign in the first place?

“I like collecting weird stuff, I like collecting unusual stuff and I like collecting historical stuff and this is pretty historical. I've seen a lot of people in the community were really interested in this and they had a history with Mel's, so I wanted to preserve that and save it, instead of it having it absolutely disappear,” he said.

Steele said Plan 360 is taking another look at the situation and he's willing to put a small tea room inside the jail if that's what it takes.

Bickford is working with Steele on a possible solution.

"I'm trying to find a scenario that allows me to issue a permit. I have to, as part of my role, issue a permit that I am confident that it complies with the requirements of the bylaw,” said Bickford.

“I tried coming up with scenarios,” said Steele. “I can do this, can I do that. I was told, ‘absolutely not.’ I was actually told you can't even bring the sign to the property.”

Dorchester Mayor Debbie Wiggins-Colwell said she's fine with the sign being put up as long as Steele follows all the necessary bylaw requirements.