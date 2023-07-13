Dorchester Ont. residents happy to have their only grocery store back

People in Dorchester flocked to Foodland on Thursday after it opened its doors again after one year.

On July 7, 2022, Foodland was gutted by a fire at the front entrance.

The fire was not believed to be suspicious, according to Middlesex OPP, but may have been caused by an electrical issue.

“It's so great!” said Kim Graham, a Thorndale resident who comes to Dorchester to run her errands. “I’ve been waiting for this day. I’m happy that it's back, and I’m looking forward to seeing what’s new in there.”

Shoppers told CTV News that they’ve had to drive 25-30 minutes to get groceries out of town. Others would have to use the local Shoppers Drug Mart as their source of groceries.

“It's great! I’m going to save so much on gas,” said Doreen, a Dorchester resident.

Officials from Sobeys were not able to provide an interview by deadline.