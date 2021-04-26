Double amount of COVID-19 vaccine set to arrive in Windsor-Essex next week

Windsor-Essex is expected to get double the amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next few weeks, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says the region will be receiving around 22,000 vaccine doses for the week of May 3 and May 10.

“It would be double what we are receiving right now,” says Marentette.

The region received about 10,000 to 12,000 doses a week in April.

Marentette says some of the additional doses will be allocated to the hotspot postal codes

WECHU is working on plans for a pop-up in the downtown area and the possibility of pharmacies distributing Pfizer, in addition to AstraZeneca.

“We are talking about doing a pop-up in the downtown area so we are just trying to finalize those details but we are looking at doing one or two,” said Marentette.

The allocation is expected to return to the baseline amount following those weeks.

As vaccination rollout continues in the region, 31.6 per cent of residents have had one dose and 3.1 per cent have had both doses.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:

138,370 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

124,786 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

13,584 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 151,954 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

The health unit says there are many vaccine appointments still available for this week at the clinics and officials are considering increasing the eligibility list.