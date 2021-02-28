Sudbury's health unit has reported back-to-back days of double digit COVID-19 daily case counts.

On Saturday, Public Health Sudbury & Districts (PHSD) confirmed an additional 11 cases of COVID-19 had been added in the region. All of these cases were in Greater Sudbury.

This was followed by an additional 13 cases added to its active tally on Sunday. All of these infections were also said to be from the city of Greater Sudbury.

The rising case counts come as a number of schools in the city have been impacted by new cases of COVID-19, with an outbreak being confirmed at Jean Hanson Public School after the confirmation of three COVID-19 cases.

As of Sunday afternoon, there is one active outbreak in an institutional setting. The Walford Sudbury Retirement Home is under an outbreak after one staff member tested positive. There are also three active outbreaks in schools with Lasalle Secondary School and Cyril Varney Public School under an outbreak along with Jean Hanson.

