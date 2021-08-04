iHeartRadio

Double-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,918 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,435 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 3 cases are community acquired
  • 1 case is a close contact of a confirmed case
  • 7 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says 48 cases are currently active:

  • 10 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
  • 38 non-VOC cases are active

There is one confirmed COVID-19 case in the hospital in the region.

There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 289,013 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 34,219 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 254,794 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 543,807 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 76.1% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 67.1% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated
