Double-digit increase in new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,918 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,435 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

3 cases are community acquired

1 case is a close contact of a confirmed case

7 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says 48 cases are currently active:

10 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active

38 non-VOC cases are active

There is one confirmed COVID-19 case in the hospital in the region.

There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: