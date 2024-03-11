Double digit temperatures expected to return this week
Another streak of early spring-like temperatures is expected to return to Ottawa this week.
Environment Canada says Monday will be the coldest day of the week, with a high of 5 C and a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Conditions will clear this afternoon.
It's expected to be gusty – with northwest winds at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.
Double digit temperatures will return Tuesday, with sunny skies and a high of 10 C.
Wednesday is calling for a mix of sun and clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C. Thursday's forecast shows a high of 11 C.
Low temperatures will hover around the freezing mark all week. Rain and flurries are expected to return Friday and continue through the weekend.
Temperatures remain much higher than average for this time of year, with the average high for March 11 being approximately 1 C, according to Environment Canada.
-
Windsor mayor amongst highest paid mayors in Ontario — or is he?Windsor’s mayor pulled home a paycheque of nearly $220,000 in 2023, making him one of the highest paid mayors in Ontario when compared against the public sector salary disclosure list from last year.
-
-
Manitoba government could boost security for remote work, auditor general saysManitoba's auditor general says the provincial government has introduced information technology security measures to help employees work from home, but some improvements are needed.
-
Town hires private investigator to crack down on illegal short-term rentalsTiny Township is cracking down on illegal short-term rentals.
-
Toronto birder says city's first-ever bald eagle's nest is at riskLess than a week after news of Toronto’s first-ever documented bald eagle's nest broke, a birder in the city say the site is already at risk due to the ongoing efforts to keep another species out of the area.
-
Sask. RCMP on the scene of a serious collisionRCMP officers are on the scene of a serious collision on Highway 3, a few kilometers south of Prince Albert.
-
N.S. rental options shrink as prices increaseWhen it comes to rental costs, Nova Scotia isn't at the top, but it's getting there.
-
Emily Richards' fluffy buttermilk pancakes, Italian wedding soup and PB&J blondiesLooking for easy March break meals? Emily Richards shares her recipes for buttermilk pancakes, Italian wedding soup and peanut butter and jelly blondies.
-
Former Riders coach Craig Dickenson joining brother Dave in CalgaryFormer Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson is joining his brother Dave and the Calgary Stampeders.