Double-digit temperatures in Windsor-Essex
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Producer
Kristylee Varley
A beautiful spring day is on the way in Windsor-Essex.
The temperature is forecast to reach double digits for the next few days, starting Tuesday.
Rain showers will also move in for the later part of the week.
Tuesday: Clearing this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 10.
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low plus 3.
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 11.
Thursday: Showers. High 12.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High 6.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.
