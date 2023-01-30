Double digit wind chill temperatures in Windsor-Essex

A sunny but cold week is on the way for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Temperatures will be reaching highs of what is typically forecast as the average low for this time of year.

Wind chill throughout the week could also make things feel much colder.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 9.

Monday Night: Clearing. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 11 in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny. High minus 6.

Thursday: Sunny. High minus 4.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 9.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.