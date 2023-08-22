Double dine and dash: Fergus restaurant asks for public’s help after pair of tables leave without paying up

A Fergus restaurant is asking for the community’s help with finding a group of customers that dined and dashed.

Jillian Odorico was serving at the Goofie Newfie Pub & Grill Sunday afternoon when the first, and most disruptive, incident occurred.

“They were doing a couple rounds of tequila shots — they did a few in total,” said Odorico.

For the most part, she loves her customers, but this table stood out from the rest.

“Everything about their experience appeared to be wonderful until the end,” said restaurant owner Rebecca O’Brien.

When it came to paying up, staff say the customers went on the attack. Odorico says they fought back on how much they ordered, despite having proof on the receipt and security cameras.

“Making me feel like I was crazy. Like I was imagining this,” said Odorico “They were like, ‘look at the shot glasses on the table, there aren’t that many.’ And I was like, ‘that’s because I cleared them for you.’”

Odorico says the arguing got so bad she had to step away because of the hurtful names and slurs directed at her.

“I was in tears, yes,” she said.

The bartender stepped in to try and resolve the situation. The group said they wanted to pay cash for one round of shots but by the time the bartender went inside to get their change and came back — they were gone.

“The whole bill in total was around $400. And they left with just under $300 to still pay,” said Odorico.

The restaurant owner put out a plea on Facebook, asking the people responsible to come forward so they can do the right thing and settle the outstanding bill. She also hopes someone may recognize them and could help identify the customers.

She says something like this is rare at her pub, and they have a group of loyal customers who are very supportive.

But to double down on the disappointment of Sunday’s debacle, a second dine and dash happened just moments before CTV News arrived for Monday’s interview with staff.

“Just when you were walking in, we had a table say they were going out for a cigarette, left their phone and wallet, and then came back and got their phone and wallet and left their bill,” said O’Brien. “It’s not a normal occurrence, and then twice in three days.”

She hopes the second incident was an honest mistake, but she doesn’t want to be naive given what happened over the weekend.

For Odorico, she just hopes she can continue providing a great dining experience without a side of ‘dashing.’