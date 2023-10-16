Double dose: COVID-19 and influenza vaccines now available in single sitting

Cold and flu season is upon us, and people in Fredericton got their updated COVID-19 and influenza vaccination on Monday.

"I'm old and wearing out, it's a necessary evil I guess,” said Bob Fradsham, who was getting both vaccines.

“I've had a lot of sickness in my life if, I can avoid it, that's the best way to go I guess.”

The campaign kicked off with some pharmacies booked until the end of the month.

"This year what's important is that as per Health Canada you are eligible to get both flu and COVID at the same time,” said Brian Greenfield, a pharmacist in downtown Fredericton.

“So it makes it a little bit more convenient and easier to get those shots,” he adds.

The province has partnered with the New Brunswick Medical Society (NBMS), launching an immunization awareness campaign.

"If you've already been vaccinated it's already been quite some time since you've had those vaccines, for most people,” said Dr. Paula Keating, president of the NBMS.

“It's been last fall or early winter months since you've had the influenza vaccine and probably the same with COVID and the immunity from that wanes over time,” Keating said.

A total of 4,189 appointments for COVID-19 XBB.1.5 vaccinations and 2,465 for influenza vaccinations have been booked through the province’s online scheduler for the fall season.

Potentially more could be booked through pharmacies not using the province’s online booking system.

"These shots are the best defence against these illnesses,’ Greenfield said.

“So being vaccinated can minimize if you get either influenza or COVID, it minimizes the symptoms,” he said.

COVID-19 and influenza numbers will be updated Tuesday, but the most recent total saw 1 influenza case and 105 COVID-19 cases recorded by PCR test in the province.

