Double dose of labour unrest in Sydney

The fall semester has only just begun but faculty at Cape Breton University have already given the greenlight to a strike mandate.

"92 per cent in favour of strike action to support the contract demands,” confirmed Peter MacIntyre of the CBU Faculty Association.

MacIntyre says one of the group’s main problems is that they have had trouble getting their issues discussed at the bargaining table.

Two of those sticking points are salaries and benefits, both of which he says have been impacted by inflation, the rapid growth of the university in recent years and challenges during the pandemic.

MacIntyre says another major issue, brought up by the employer, has to do with research.

"The research component of most faculty positions is critically important to the success of the university, and they're proposing positions that would eliminate research,” he said.

For the student's union president, the decision to greenlight a strike mandate is still pretty new.

"This announcement just came out, so I haven't had many conversations with students about it,” CBSU President Damanpreet Singh told CTV Atlantic.

Singh admits the strike vote is a bit unsettling given classes just started and some students just arrived from out of country, and campus life is finally back to normal for the first time in years.

"We encourage the both sides to come together at the table, and work together (towards an) agreement,” he said.

Across town, Cape Breton Regional Municipality inside workers overwhelmingly rejected a tentative deal with the city.

The workers include transit staff and public works, along with 911 operation centres, police records and lockup staff.

"It just wasn't anywhere near what they had hoped for,” said CUPE Local 933’s Tammy Martin. "Believe me, the members don't want to go on strike. And I would hope the municipality doesn't want to lock us out."

Back at CBU, MacIntyre pointed out there has only been one strike in the school's history -- way back in 2000.

The faculty association says if a deal still can't be reached, the next step would be the appointment of a conciliator.

"We're a long way from any strike action at this point, and we're very hopeful that a deal will be reached."

Both Cape Breton University and the CBRM told CTV Atlantic that discussions are ongoing and they hope to reach an agreement.