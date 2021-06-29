Double-dosed Canadians get back to hugs and family gatherings

Canadians who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can hug and attend small outdoor gatherings without a mask or physical distancing, but may want to consider more protection in larger crowds, like concerts, sporting events and ceremonies, according to public health officials.

As vaccination rates continue to climb, the Public Health Agency of Canada has released guidelines to help those who are double-dosed understand what they can do.

As rules continue to become more relaxed, Carolyn and Stephen Appotive were able to do something they have not done for nearly a year, hug their grandchildren, eight-year-old Lauren and five-year-old Emily, as well as their daughter Suzanne and son Jonathan. They all travelled from Toronto to spend the weekend as a family.

“FaceTime is great but nothing is like person-to-person,” says Stephen, who was waiting outside his home with his wife when his grandchildren arrived. “I think we were more excited than the kids, but the kids were really excited coming out of the car. It was a great, great moment.”

The family spent Tuesday splashing each other in the pool, passing high-fives, laughing and making the most of the four-day visit.

Appotive’s daughter, Suzanne Holtzman, says they followed COVID-19 protocols throughout the pandemic and it’s the reason they are able to get to this point.

“We’ve been really conscious about respecting the lockdown,” says Holtzman. “Seeing someone in person and hugging them and spending time with them, there's no other feeling in the world.”

For Jonathan Appotive, although his sister and nieces live nearby, this is also his first time seeing them in more than 11 months.

“It’s amazing, I got the second dose of vaccine, then waited two weeks, then I could come in,” says Appotive. “Now we get to celebrate in the pool together.”

While the Public Health Agency of Canada hasn’t released specific guidance on public gatherings and children, the country’s top doctor is weighing in on close contact between vaccinated older family members and young children.

“Because children under 12 are not eligible for vaccinations yet, there is still a risk that they can get infected with COVID-19 and pass the virus on to others,” says Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada. “However, if you and everyone else around them are fully vaccinated, the risk is lower.

Dr. Tam says it’s important to assess everyone’s comfort level and risk to see if additional measures like masks are needed.