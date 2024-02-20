Double fatal crash closes highway near Lucknow
Two people have died following a crash east of Lucknow, Ont.
The collision happened on Highway 86, near Langside Street, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said that an SUV and a pickup truck pulling a livestock trailer collided head-on, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.
The driver of the SUV, a 54-year-old man from Huron-Kinloss, was pronounced deceased on the scene, as was a 49-year-old passenger in the pickup truck from the Municipality of Brockton.
Another passenger in the pickup truck was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries. His condition has since been upgraded to non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 49 year old from Huron-Kinloss suffered minor injuries.
A section of Highway 86, east of Lucknow, was closed for several hours as police investigated.
The South Bruce OPP and Western Region OPP Traffic Incident Management Unit is investigating.
