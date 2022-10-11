Double fatal crash east of Exeter

Two people have died after a crash in Huron County just east of Exeter, Ont.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, OPP, EMS and South Huron fire all responded to a collision between a minivan and a motorhome at the intersection of Thames Road/Highway 83 and Hern Line.

According to police, the preliminary investigation showed the motorhome was travelling eastbound on Thames Road when it collided with a minivan that was travelling northbound on Hern Line.

Both occupants in the minivan died at the scene and have been identified as a 66-year-old and a 58-year-old, both from London, Ont.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).