Double fatal crash in Brant Township

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser - FILE IMAGE (OPP_CR)

Two people have died as the result of a collision late Sunday evening, according to Bruce County OPP.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. along Bruce County Road 19 in Brant Township.

Police say each vehicle had one occupant with both drivers pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the OPP traffic incident management and enforcement team are assisting in the investigation.

