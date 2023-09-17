Double fatal crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 11-17

Two people have died and two others are in hospital after a crash involving two commercial vehicles on Highway 11-17 in northwestern Ontario on Sunday morning, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Finmark Road in the Township of Shabaqua, west of Thunder Bay, around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 17, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed between Shabaqua Road and Finmark Road all day, with one lane reopening shortly before 11 p.m. to let traffic through periodically.

