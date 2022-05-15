Double Gold and Bronze for North Bay lifters

North Bay athletes Jennifer McConnell and Kim Crumpton recently competed at the

Canadian National Powerlifting Championships in St Johns, Newfoundland.

Over 500 athletes were there for the week-long competition May 9 -14.

It saw athletes competing in 8 different weight classes and 7 age classes,

ranging from 14 to 70 + years.

It marked the first major event for McConnell and Crumpton as all provincial and national championships were cancelled due to Covid19 over the last 2 years.

McConnell made her debut in the Master 1 Women’s 63 kg Classic 2 Lift event

with a squat of 120kg, and a 75 kg Bench. She also had a Deadlift of 127.5 kg for the Bronze medal.

Kim Crumpton was set to represent Canada on the world stage at the 2020 World Championships

in South Africa when the pandemic hit and the competition was cancelled.

She struck gold in the Woman’s Master 3 57 kg Classic 3 Lift Event.

Then, with only a day’s rest in between, she won gold in the Woman’s Master 3 57 kg Equipped 3 Lift Event.The nationals are the qualifier for the 2022 Masters Classic and Equipped World Championships,

to be held in St Johns, Newfoundland Oct. 9-15.

Canada’s world team will be officially announced in the next couple of weeks.